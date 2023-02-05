Leslie Trigg Sells 30,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,044 shares in the company, valued at $11,618,074.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Friday, January 27th, Leslie Trigg sold 6,281 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $175,365.52.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $757,800.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

Outset Medical Stock Down 3.4 %

Outset Medical stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $48.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 145.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.