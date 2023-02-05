Leslie Trigg Sells 30,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGet Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,044 shares in the company, valued at $11,618,074.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 27th, Leslie Trigg sold 6,281 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $175,365.52.
  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $757,800.00.
  • On Thursday, December 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00.
  • On Friday, November 11th, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

Outset Medical Stock Down 3.4 %

Outset Medical stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $48.71.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 145.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

