Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Director Buys $999,999.84 in Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) Director Atlas Capital Resources Gp Llc bought 1,190,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,190,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,999.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greenidge Generation Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ GREE opened at $0.86 on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.33.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 million. Greenidge Generation had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 121.19%. Research analysts expect that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 173,976 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Featured Articles

