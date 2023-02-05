Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Director Buys $999,999.84 in Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) Director Atlas Capital Resources Gp Llc bought 1,190,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,190,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,999.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Greenidge Generation Trading Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ GREE opened at $0.86 on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.33.
Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 million. Greenidge Generation had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 121.19%. Research analysts expect that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Greenidge Generation
Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenidge Generation (GREE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.