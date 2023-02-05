Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Evan Yu Sells 10,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $94.18 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.