Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Sells $746,300.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,546,371.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.90. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have commented on PATK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

