Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,112,000.00 in Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 3,675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,513,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,773,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cadiz Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDZIP opened at $16.90 on Friday. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

