US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP Sells $2,351,718.30 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Kvasnicka also recently made the following trade(s):

Get US Foods alerts:

On Thursday, January 26th, Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of US Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90.

US Foods Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. US Foods had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in US Foods by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.