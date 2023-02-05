SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Sells $1,925,000.00 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SouthState Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $82.01 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

See Also

