Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Sells $2,693,694.08 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $152.15. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.21.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.