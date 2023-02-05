Gregory P. Hill Sells 25,255 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HES stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.42. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $89.09 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 19.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 65.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hess by 61.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

