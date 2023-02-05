Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells $8,780,617.35 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.3 %

FICO stock opened at $681.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $619.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $710.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

