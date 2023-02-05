Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) CEO Joth Ricci Sells 160,000 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dutch Bros Price Performance
Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -259.05 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.27 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
