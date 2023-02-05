Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) CEO Joth Ricci Sells 160,000 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -259.05 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.27 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.