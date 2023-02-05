New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

NYMT has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 843,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57,894 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,596,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.