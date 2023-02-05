HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NRXP stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $49,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,823,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,938.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NRx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 49,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $49,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,823,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,938.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chaim Hurvitz bought 287,812 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $284,933.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,933.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 426,307 shares of company stock worth $441,204 and have sold 495,948 shares worth $504,956. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

