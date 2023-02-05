UBS Group Begins Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NSTG. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

NSTG opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.26. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.94% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,551.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 29,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,690.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 50.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

Further Reading

