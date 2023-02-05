Fundamental Research Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $259.47

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Fundamental Research from $269.73 to $259.47 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.76.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

