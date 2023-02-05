KeyCorp Trims Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price to $70.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $159.57. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Omnicell by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

