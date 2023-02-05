KeyCorp Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $400.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.1 %

ODFL stock opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.85 and a 200-day moving average of $288.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after buying an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,471,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

