Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $395.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.1 %

ODFL stock opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

