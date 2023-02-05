Credit Suisse Group Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $338.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.1 %

ODFL opened at $371.01 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.85 and a 200-day moving average of $288.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

