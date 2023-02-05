Credit Suisse Group Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $338.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.1 %

ODFL opened at $371.01 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.85 and a 200-day moving average of $288.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

