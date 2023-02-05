Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price at $136.68

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.95. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $4,242,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

