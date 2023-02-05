Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Trading Down 5% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.78. 8,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 170,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $119,525.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 7,475 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 2,881 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.