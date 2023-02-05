Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qorvo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

