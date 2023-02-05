R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Raised to $18.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.74. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in R1 RCM by 158.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in R1 RCM by 122.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,594 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in R1 RCM by 372.1% during the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,446 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in R1 RCM by 34.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,135,301 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,169 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.