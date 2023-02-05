Telsey Advisory Group Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $15.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 4.1 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $40.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,468,000 after purchasing an additional 557,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,850,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

