Cowen Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.1 %

QRVO stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after buying an additional 935,593 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 183.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 2,915.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

