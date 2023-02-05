Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $130.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.70.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $139.35.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

