Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.70.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.56. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

