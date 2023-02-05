Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PTON. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

