Piper Sandler Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $17.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.