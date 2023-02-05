Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $15.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

