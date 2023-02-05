BMO Capital Markets Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $9.50

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

