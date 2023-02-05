Roth Capital Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 90.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,144,000 after buying an additional 2,544,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

