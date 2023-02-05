Robert W. Baird Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $14.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 4.1 %

PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $40.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $32,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 90.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

