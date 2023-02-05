JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $19.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 17.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.