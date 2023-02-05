Piper Sandler Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qorvo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.