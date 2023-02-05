Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,468,000 after acquiring an additional 557,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,850,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

