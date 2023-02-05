Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $315,677.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TENB stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.27.
Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.
