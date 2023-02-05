Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

