Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $153.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.60.

MAKSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.04) in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

