Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.60.

Several research analysts have commented on MAKSY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.04) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.