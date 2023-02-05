Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.75.

PAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 0.5 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $180.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.83 and a 200-day moving average of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $119.31 and a twelve month high of $187.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $3.3121 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 73.18%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

