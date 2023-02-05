Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Target Price at $148.75

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAC opened at $180.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $119.31 and a 1 year high of $187.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $3.3121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.18%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

