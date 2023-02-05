Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.94.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.67 and its 200-day moving average is $257.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 509,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

