Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target at $43.25

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNM opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.