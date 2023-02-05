Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.38.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Unum Group Stock Up 1.5 %
UNM opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11.
Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Unum Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.
Insider Transactions at Unum Group
In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 412.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 680,241 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 22,885.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 640,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
About Unum Group
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
