Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET opened at C$19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.91. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.90 and a twelve month high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$964.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0100004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

