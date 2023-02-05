Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Price Target at C$6.25

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$2.09 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$691.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.61.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$432.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4659714 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,098,716.72. In related news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares in the company, valued at C$11,973,534.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,098,716.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $63,925.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

