Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$33.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VET. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at C$19.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.91. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.90 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$964.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

