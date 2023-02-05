Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $5.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.07. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.85 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.09 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.94.

Amgen stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.13.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.