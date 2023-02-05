LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.21.
Several research analysts recently commented on LFST shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group
In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,763.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,967,991 shares in the company, valued at $42,969,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group Price Performance
LFST opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.61. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $217.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
