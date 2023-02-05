LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on LFST shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,763.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,967,991 shares in the company, valued at $42,969,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth about $84,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFST opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.61. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $217.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

